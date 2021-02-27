Register Log in
Close the menu
Offer to sell domain:

maxkids.pl

How to buy this domain? Information about the domain Information about the seller Domain traffic
Make an offer to purchase the domain.
 
Negotiate price:
PLN
 
Are you interested in leasing this domain? Are you interested in lease?
Ask for the possibility of lease »
Are you interested in buying this domain in installments? Are you interested in buying in installments?
Ask for the possibility of installments »
How to buy this domain? Available settlement methods
Settlement: VAT invoice

Need help buying the domain?
Contact us.

How to buy a domain on the marketplace?
Will I receive a VAT invoice for the domain?
See all help topics...

Requirements for account verification:
Buying the domain does not require account verification
Learn more about account verification...

Available transaction settlement methods:
VAT invoice form AfterMarket.pl
Learn more about settlement methods...

Information about the domain
Domain expires: 2021-02-27
Expires: 2021-02-27
 
If you want to receive notification of auctions and sale offers of this domain, add it to the watch list:

Information about the seller
The seller has disabled the option to watch their profile.
Contact the seller
Domain traffic
Traffic from the last 30 days: 304 wejścia
Traffic from the last 30 days: 304 visits
90.25%
Poland
4.40%
1.89%
United Kingdom
0.63%
United States
0.63%
Czech Republic
0.31%
Germany
0.31%
France
0.31%
Canada
0.31%
Belgium
0.31%
Norway
0.63%
Other countries
98.43%
Direct visits
0.94%
google.pl
0.31%
google.com
0.31%
google.be
Show statistics:
Confirm the operation
Are you sure?
Suggestion :